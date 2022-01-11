5 Secrets To Boost Your Health And Mental Wellbeing

In the book THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON FOOD, Dr. Uma offers a holistic, functional, and integrated approach to treating mental health conditions. In her easy-to-navigate guide, she maps out how and why nutrition affects our brain function, explains how our Western Diet impedes brain function, provides specific chapters detailing how what we eat affects ten different mental health conditions and lastly outlines the specific foods we should embrace and avoid for each particular condition.

You can find THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON FOOD everywhere books are sold: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or your local independent bookstore.