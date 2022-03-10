5 Questions To Ask When You Call A Law Firm

THE MCLARIO FIRM — When you call a law firm you may not know what to ask to make sure it’s the right fit for your needs. Here are the five questions attorney, Al Spiegel suggests individuals should ask:

Will I be charged for my initial consultation? Will I be meeting with the person who will be handling my matter? What are the practice areas of the person I will be meeting? What do I need to have prepared for the meeting? What are the next steps after the first meeting?

