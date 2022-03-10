Watch
5 Questions To Ask When You Call A Law Firm

with The McLario Firm
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 11:47:19-05

THE MCLARIO FIRM — When you call a law firm you may not know what to ask to make sure it’s the right fit for your needs. Here are the five questions attorney, Al Spiegel suggests individuals should ask:

  1. Will I be charged for my initial consultation?
  2. Will I be meeting with the person who will be handling my matter?
  3. What are the practice areas of the person I will be meeting?
  4. What do I need to have prepared for the meeting?
  5. What are the next steps after the first meeting?

Schedule a free virtual or in person consultation at www.mclario.com. Learn more about their firm by checking out their videos on YouTube and search The McLario Firm / the Firm playlist.

