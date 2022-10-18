5 No-Fail Tips to Keep you Glowing All Season

Carmen Ordonez joins us today to talk about hydrating your beauty and wellness routine this fall. She gathered her top tips and tricks to help you conquer every chilly morning this season. Why is it important to switch up your beauty and wellness routine as seasons change? We'll find out why. She shares her favs from Olay.

Carmen Ordonez is a leading on-air lifestyle expert, TV host and founder behind the lifestyle blog, Viva Fashion. She's been featured in numerous media outlets including The New York Times, The Today Show, CNN, People Magazine and Telemundo to name a few. She is currently the host of ION Style on ION Television and loves to share her practical lifestyle tips on various TV networks in both English and Spanish including Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia and Univision's Despierta America.