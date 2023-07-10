5 Items For Your Makeup Bag

Today we are joined by Renee Hitt from Merle Norman to see the top 5 items in their customers makeup bags that you can add to yours. Take a look at their top 5:

1. Wicked Lash Mascara and Mascara primer tie for first. Bigger is always better when it comes to lashes and the Wicked Lash Mascara delivers! It has an oversized brush so you can coat every single lash and Arch fiber technology adds volume, length and curl. It's also fortified with peptides and panthenol to condition. The Mascara primer forms a flexible bond between your lashes and the mascara, giving you extra length and volume. It contains hair loving conditioners and peptides to help keep your lashes healthy.

2. Dual Action Eye Makeup Remover comes in second. People love this formula because it dissolves all forms of eye makeup without rubbing or irritating the eyes. Simply shake it up, apply to a cotton round, hold it next to the eye for a few seconds and then wipe away!

3. Third in line is both Ultra Powder Foundation and Total Finish Compact Makeup. This Ultra Powder Foundation is dual functioning as a foundation and powder in one, making it a favorite because it is quick and easy to use. Reviewers also love the compact makeup foundation because it lives up to its name: Total Finish.

4. In fourth place is their Wrinkle Smoother Moisturizer which is lightweight and absorbs into the skin. This anti-wrinkle cream really smooths the appearance of lines with Argireline, an ingredient proven to soften expression lines.

5. Lastly, there is Complexion Correction (CC) cream. The pigments used to make this foundation help to blend all of your skin tones together, for a natural finish. Top it off with SPF 30 and anti-aging ingredients for the perfect everyday foundation.

For more information, visit online at Merle Norman Cosmetics.

