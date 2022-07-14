Watch Now
5 Benefits of a Morning Routine

with Amy Schmidt
Amy Schmidt, creator of Fearlessly Facing Fifty is here to help us know the benefits of having a morning routine. She says to pick habits in your routine that are important to you and only focus on a few habits so you aren't overwhelmed. After establishing a morning routine, establish an evening routine. Once these are established, focus on consistency and make adjustments to your needs and habits. For more information, please visit www.betterthangossip.com

