47th Annual Literary Luncheon

The Delta Memorial Endowment Fund, Inc. is an organization with plans for a lifetime of giving to deserving local students and community organizations with a 501 (c)(3) status. Cecily Keys-Kelly and Kimberly Eubanks from the DMEF join us live in studio to discuss how their Literary Luncheon has made a significant impact in the lives of perspective college students.

Previously, under the guidance of the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter from 1977 through 1979, the Annual Literary Luncheon has served as the major fundraiser for DMEF, a fully tax exempt organization, since 1980. To date, DMEF in partnership with the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter has provided approximately $300,000 to the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter for scholarship awards and college-readiness activities. In addition, DMEF has contributed approximately $70,000 to various community organizations.

The event is April 26, 2025 at 11:30 am at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel. For ticket information visit: Delta Memorial Endowment Fund !