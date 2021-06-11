45th Annual Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull

If you’ve been missing all the fun activities, delicious food, and tractor pullers from all over the world, you’re in luck! The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull is back for 2021. Monroe County Agricultural Society President Chris Schreier joins us to share all the details about this premier event.

The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull

-June 24-26 in Tomah, Wisconsin

-Thursday is fan appreciation day! Bring a receipt from any Kwik Trip purchase from June 1-19 and get $5 off one ticket

-Kids 14 & under get in free on Friday for the noon show (Up to 3 children with a paid adult)

-On Friday, active and retired military will receive admission for $15 with a military ID

-Call 608-372-2081, visit tomahtractorpull.com, or follow them on Facebook for more information!