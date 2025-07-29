44th Annual All Saints’ Hunger Book Sale!

The All Saints' Hunger Book Sale is the largest used book sale in the area and has been feeding the hungry for 43 years! All the proceeds go to local and some worldwide hunger causes. Thousands of used books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks will be for sale. The sale starts July 31st for a preview night, 6 to 9 pm. There will be a $5 fee at the door for the first look. The sale continues from August 1-5, 11 to 6 daily, and is free to everyone.

Tune in to receive a coupon good for the Friday and Saturday sale, and for more information, visit All Saints' Cathedral.