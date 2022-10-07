4 Tips to Protect Your Ear Health

A recent survey found that less than a quarter (22%) of Americans take precautions to protect their hearing, and 81% of Americans don’t get their hearing checked annually. Ear-related issues are more common than people think. In fact, 50 million Americans suffer from some sort of tinnitus, a condition that manifests as a ringing sound and is often accompanied with hearing loss. Though it is more common among older adults, medical experts are seeing an uptick in younger patients, likely as a result of factors including increased exposure to loud environments and earbud use.

Dr. Shelley Borgia joins us to talk about how to protect your ear health because October is national protect your hearing month. For more information, please visit www.lipoflavonoid.com

