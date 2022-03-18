4 Tips to Make More Free Time For You

On average, people only spend about 15 minutes a day on themselves and self-care. With our hectic schedules, and the stresses of our everyday lives, we sometimes forget to breathe and take advantage of our much needed “free time.” Habiba Zaman, therapist and the author of Beautifully Bare, Undeniably You, is here to help remind us how to take some free time to ourselves and how to manage our time in the new year. Habiba's 4 tips include:

*Prioritize yourself and what you want to achieve

*Set firm boundaries and maintain them without feelings of guilt

*Process negative emotional responses to saying NO

*Schedule free time and make it happen