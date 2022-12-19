Watch Now
4 Tips to Grow Your Business in 2023!

Vertz Marketing's Small Business Monday
Before we know it, Christmas will be over and we'll be ringing in a brand new year! If you haven't started getting your marketing plans together so you'll have a great 2023, now is the time to get started. On today's Small Business Monday, Tim Vertz shares 4 tips to develop a 2023 marketing plan that will take your business to new heights. Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business. For more information, please visit VertzMarketing.com/Checkup
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:54:43-05

