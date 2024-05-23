37th Annual Family Kite Festival

The Gift of Wings IKEA Family Kite Festival will take place at Veterans Park on Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 26. The event takes place from 10 AM to 6 PM and is free with free parking as well.

Scott Fisher, Sherri Burbach, Amy Duran, and Connor Duran (who was featured on America's Got Talent) join the show to talk about all the exciting events that will be taking place at the festival.

It has been a Milwaukee tradition for 37 years and to celebrate, we will be giving away kites all week! Just tune into the show and be the 7th caller during the giveaway segment to win a large Easy Flyer Kite!