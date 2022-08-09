36th Annual Luxembourg Fest

The Luxembourg American Cultural Society (LACS) is an international cultural society boasting thousands of members from across the world. It's home base is in Belgium, Wisconsin. The LACS organizes Luxembourg Fest the second weekend of August. This year will be the 36th annual event. The Festival week includes a variety of events promoting Luxembourgish culture. Patricia Lutz and Tara Williams tell us what to expect during the event and prepare some delicious food.

They have a Fest Cultural Forum called “The Jewish Experience in Luxembourg” happening on Friday featuring our curator and Dr. Renèe Wagener, a Luxembourgish historian. People can view it virtually online or join them at the forum in Grafton.

They are having a Virtual Auction now until 11:59 pm August 13th. On Wednesday through Sunday, August 10-14 LACS will be open at no charge to the public from 10 am until 3pm. Saturday the fest begins at 11am to 10pm and Sunday at 10am.