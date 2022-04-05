The Autism Society Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is hosting its 32nd annual Autism Gala on Saturday, April 9 at 5:30pm at the Pfister Hotel in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month. The event highlights different services and programs that are brought to the autism community. This year, they are celebrating the Bike Camp program that has been happening annually since 2008.

The Bike Camp program increases independence and improves the quality of life for disabled children by teaching them to ride conventional bikes. Over the course of the five day camp, 80% of riders will achieve their independence.

ASSEW promotes meaningful discussions about maximizing the quality of life for people with autism through effective policies. Kelly Backes, gala committee member, joins us to discuss Autism Acceptance Month and what events the ASSEW is hosting this month to celebrate differences.

It's not too late to purchase a ticket for the 32nd Annual Autism Gala. For more information, visit www.assew.org.

