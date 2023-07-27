3 Ways to Reengage Young Men Who Feel Lost and Unfulfilled

Author & Keynote Speaker Suzette Webb joins us today to talk about the crisis young men are facing today. Suzette talks about how recent studies reveal a need to ring the alarm bell for young men who are out of school and work, have no romantic partners, and are detached from their communities. Many often grow bitter and seek unrest as FBI data shows that nine in 10 mass violent attackers were male and most were under the age of 35.

As the author of "Blues to Blessings" and a mom of three sons, Suzette, is back today to share 3 ways to reengage young men who crave to be seen and heard.