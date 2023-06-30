3 Ways to Bond with Your Blended Family

According to the U.S. Census, 1300 new families are forming every day which means 40% of families in the U.S. are blended with at least one partner having a child from a previous relationship. Unfortunately, 60% of these second marriages fail and when both spouses have children from a previous marriage, the divorce rate is even higher. Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb, is back today to share 3 ways for blended families to bond better with each other. Her 3 success factors consist of keeping children at the center but not in the middle, listening with your heart, and creating new and inclusive family traditions. For more information online, visit Blues to Blessings.