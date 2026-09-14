3 Costly AI Mistakes Small Business Owners Need to Avoid

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, but business owners should be wary of promises that sound too good to be true. Vertz Marketing President Tim Vertz breaks down three major AI mistakes that can hurt a company's growth. From relying on AI-generated website content without human expertise to believing technology can replace entire teams, many businesses are falling for hype instead of focusing on practical solutions. Vertz explains that AI works best as a tool to improve efficiency, support creativity, and spark ideas, not as a substitute for sound judgment and real-world experience. Viewers will learn how to use AI responsibly while protecting their brand, marketing performance, and long-term business success. Plus, discover a free AI-powered marketing health assessment available through Vertz Marketing.