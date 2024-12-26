3 Books You Need to Read This Year

Carole Barrowman joins us on the show today to review 3 of her favorite books! Carole, author of the Hollow Earth series, is retired, but is still reading and writing plenty. The seasoned writer and reviewer has also told us that she chose to read the books in this selection slower than normal so she wouldn't finish them too quickly. If you're looking for a sign to read one of these books, there isn't one better than that.

I Cheerfully Refuse by Leif Enger

Agony Hill by Sarah Stewart Taylor

Cue The Sun: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum

