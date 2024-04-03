2nd Annual Martini Royale At Potawatomi Casino & Hotel

It is a night of sophistication, excitement, and indulgence at Martini Royale, hosted by the Shepherd Express at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. Get ready to sip on exquisite martini samples while trying your luck at the casino games.

Experience the epitome of elegance as you sample an array of meticulously crafted martinis. Whether you prefer yours shaken, stirred, or with a twist, our expert pourers will offer a selection of classic and innovative martini samples. At the end of the night, vote for your favorite martini sample to crown the best martini in Milwaukee. Today we have John Crone from Over the Moon Bartending and Annabella Shore from Biersal Tavern shaking and stirring their signature martinis. Sabrina Rosler from Sheperd gives us all the details on this exciting event happening this Friday, April 5th!

Time: VIP exclusive admission 5-6pm, general admission 6-9pm

Location: Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Free Parking in ramp

General Admission: $42

VIP: $70

Designate Driver ticket- $10

Age Restriction: Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Please drink and gamble responsibly.

Link to the Shepherd Express events page – https://shepherdexpress.com/shepherdevents

Direct link to the event ticket site for Martini Royale- https://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/150038450/martini-royale

USE CODE "BLEND" FOR A DISCOUNT!

Morning Blend viewers can get a Buy One, Get One discount on General Admission tickets using the code “BLEND” Click here to purchased tickets now.

