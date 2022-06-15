Rescue Gang is a non-profit volunteer led foster-based rescue in West Milwaukee. They have been in rescuing dogs since 2015. Their mission is to rehabilitate, provide medical care, and find forever homes for abandoned and neglected animals through their foster care program.

The 2nd Annual Charity Ride for Rescue Gang hosted by Suburban Motors Davidson in Thiensville. This roughly 100-mile charity ride features a light breakfast, 5 great stops with specials for attendees, the final stop features a post-ride party at Tiki Beach Resort with dinner, raffles, puppies and silent auction. Not only is this ride for motorcyclists, but it is open to cars as well. The event coordinators, Angela Parish and Lisa Noel, join us with two furry friends looking to be adopted.

The event is August 27 from 10am-6:30pm. To register or learn more, please visit http://rescuegang.org/charityride/

