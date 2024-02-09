29th Annual 'Kickoff to Rebuild' Event During Super Bowl Weekend

Rebuilding Together, a national non-profit organization dedicated to repairing the homes in need, has teamed up with Lowe's Home Improvement for the 29th annual 'Kickoff to Rebuild' event. Former NFL player Kirk Morrison and Lowe's District Manager John Sayre join us live from the Boys and Girls Club in Henderson, Nevada to discuss this initiative.

This event has helped provide more than 7,800 Las Vegas families with safer community spaces and healthier homes over the past 30 years. As part of this project, volunteers, local contractors and members of the community will come together to provide essential repairs including roof and door replacements, extensive bathroom upgrades, exterior painting, landscaping improvements, and new water heaters all at no cost to the homeowners. For more information visit their website at rebuildingtogether.org.