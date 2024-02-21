20th Anniversary for PEAK Initiative

PEAK is a year-round program that offers a series of carefully designed activities to cultivate a deep sense of belonging and help youth explore their innate capacity for leadership at all ages. Erin Fischer, Naylah Sarabia-Childs, and Lamarrius Franklin join us live in studio to talk about how PEAK offers a wide variety of experiences that spark young people's curiosity and uncover their strengths.

The only requirement for FREE access to PEAK summer camps and programs is being a City of Milwaukee resident. They only charge a refundable $20 deposit that families get back after their young person has attended camp. To register for summer programs, visit www.peakinitiative.org/register. Interested in working at PEAK? Visit www.peakinitiative.org/joinourteam. You can also check out their 20th Anniversary Teen-led podcast at teensspeakonit.podbean.com.

