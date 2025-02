The Milwaukee Auto Show will fill the new Baird Center with the latest new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, pre-production models, and more. Attendees can explore new vehicles from 24 brands in a relaxed, no-sales environment, speak with knowledgeable product specialists, and experience the newest automotive technology hands-on, from Saturday, February 22, through Sunday, March 2.

For more information visit Milwaukee Auto Show!