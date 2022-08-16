2022 Miss Wisconsin Teen USA Pageant

Throughout the long standing history of the Miss Universe history, it is almost every pageant girl's dream to represent their state on the Miss Teen USA stage. While only 51 girls get to achieve this goal every single year, even fewer get to say they were crowned by their very own sister, which is exactly what happened at this year's Miss Wisconsin Teen USA pageant. Sage Gundelly, the current Miss Wisconsin Teen USA, not only followed in her sister's footsteps, but created history for her family yet again, as she and her sister become the first to win the titles back to back in their home state, in addition to being the first two East Indians to ever hold the title in the state of Wisconsin as well. Now, Sage gets to work towards an even bigger goal of the year, of joining her sister and only 4 other Wisconsin titleholders who have placed amongst the top at the annual Miss Teen USA pageant. Sage and Shreya Gundelly joins us to talk about their pageant journey. For more information, please visit www.misswisconsinusa.com/wi-teen.html