20 years of the Blue Lotus

Mike Larson and Fred Bliffert join us today to celebrate the Blue Lotus Center's 20th anniversary. Mike and Fred will discuss the Blue Lotus' mission, how it has grown in 20 years, and two upcoming events for this summer. To commemorate its anniversary, there will be the Blue Lotus Center 20th Anniversary Open House on June 11 from 1-4 p.m. In the following month, the 17th Annual Blue Lotus Golf Outingwill take place at the Hidden Glen Golf Club on July 10 at 10 a.m. For more information on the organization and its events, visit online at The Blue Lotus Center.