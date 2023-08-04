20 years of Fundraising for JDRF

Shannon Knowski and Pat Knowski, Ambassador Advocates for Stepping for Shannon/JDRF, join us today to talk about JDRF and its fundraising efforts over the past 20 years.

Shannon shares her story with us, how the organization came about, and the upcoming fundraisers and walk.

Stepping for Shannon has been a JDRF walk team since 2004, when Shannon Knowski got diagnosed with Type one Diabetes the prior year. Having done numerous fundraisers and walks the last twenty years, the goal is to raise $20,000 to support research for a cure.

You can find the information on the upcoming fundraisers and walk below:

Fundraisers - August 16, 2023 & August 29, 2023

Walk - October 21, 2023