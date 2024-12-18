20-Somethings are Coming Home for the Holidays

Amy Schimidt is here today to talk with us about how to approach the college students or young adults in your life that are coming home for winter break. For many college students, they are coming from a place where they are independently living on their own, only to have it flipped back on them when they return. Having open and honest conversations about expectations and what is realistic for both parents and older children can be helpful in establishing boundaries and making things work over the winter. For more information about this, visit Amy Schmidt – Author | Speaker | Podcast Host | Entrepreneur