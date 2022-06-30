On Sunday, July 10 from 8am-3pm over 1,000 show cars, show trucks and motorcycles will cover the airfield at Lake Lawn Resort airport. Thousands of spectators are expected to take in the sights of what is one of the best car shows in southern Wisconsin. The 17th Annual Cars Time Forgot Delavan Car Show is featuring the 1957 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Vanagon from the Volo Museum with a special appearance from Leonardo and Raphael from 11am-1pm. The day will be filled with show car judging, award presentations, 50/50 raffle, concessions, kids judging and vendors. Admission is FREE.

Doris Cangelosi, chairperson, and Lynn Richardson, assistant general manager, join us to discuss their upcoming event and what you can expect. For more information, please visit carstimeforgot.com or delavanwi.org or visitdelavan.com