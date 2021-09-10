Watch
16th Annual Bug Day

At Wehr Nature Center
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 11:20:48-04

If you’re someone that absolutely despises bugs, you may gain a new understanding and appreciation of “garden guests” after this year’s Bug Day. Wehr Nature Center is holding the 16th annual Bug Day, giving visitors the opportunity to see a live insect Zoo, meet ‘Bob the Beekeeper,' and get all those buggy questions answered. Park Naturalist Howard Aprill is here to tell us more about this fun celebration.

Bug Day at Wehr Nature Center is happening Sunday, September 19 from 1-4 PM. To purchase tickets, go to friendsofwehr.org.

