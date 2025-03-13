13th Annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody

Thirteen years ago, Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation created Milwaukee’s Best Bloody to raise funds and awareness for bleeding disorders in Southeastern Wisconsin. It remains the area's most popular Bloody Mary contest!

Local bartenders compete, offering unique Bloody Marys for attendees to taste and vote on in categories like Best Overall, Most Milwaukee, Most Like a Meal, and Most Inventive.

This year, GLHF celebrates its 13th event on Feb. 25, featuring 12-15 Bloody Marys from local bars, food, a Mystery Gift Wall, and great raffle prizes, including a "Barrow of Booze."

In 2024, GLHF also marked 50 years of supporting the Wisconsin bleeding disorders community through initiatives like Camp Klotty Pine, the Wisconsin Bleeding Disorders Conference, and more.

Sunday, April 13, 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Ticket information: Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation

