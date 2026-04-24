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13th Annual Hope Shining Blue

Aurora Health Care
13th Annual Hope Shining Blue
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Aurora Health Care Foundation has recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month through Hope Shining Blue, a fashion show fundraiser that celebrates survivor resilience by featuring survivors in a powerful runway walk. The event is held on Denim Day, an international day of action and awareness that encourages people to wear denim as a visible show of support for survivors and to spark conversations about sexual violence and prevention.

Hope Shining Blue is on April 29th from 5-8 pm. For more information, visit Hope Shining Blue 2026 - Aurora Health Care Foundation.
Crisis info: 24/7 Crisis Line
Call 414‑219‑5555
Text 414‑219‑1551

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