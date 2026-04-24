13th Annual Hope Shining Blue

Aurora Health Care Foundation has recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month through Hope Shining Blue, a fashion show fundraiser that celebrates survivor resilience by featuring survivors in a powerful runway walk. The event is held on Denim Day, an international day of action and awareness that encourages people to wear denim as a visible show of support for survivors and to spark conversations about sexual violence and prevention.

Hope Shining Blue is on April 29th from 5-8 pm. For more information, visit Hope Shining Blue 2026 - Aurora Health Care Foundation.

Crisis info: 24/7 Crisis Line

Call 414‑219‑5555

Text 414‑219‑1551