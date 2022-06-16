12 Years of Pasta and Puccini

The Florentine Opera Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is the 6th oldest grand opera company in the United States. Founded in 1933, the group was called the Italian Opera Chorus under the direction of John David Anello Sr. and later he explained that changing the name was to honor the birthplace of opera as we know it. Saying that the craft originated in the Italian city of Florence, which has been known as a bustling center for the arts for many centuries.

The general director and CEO of the Florentine Opera, Maggey Oplinger, joins us to discuss their 12th annual special event: Pasta and Puccini. The opera also celebrates 88 years. Pasta and Puccini is going to be held on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25. Tickets sold out quickly, so they added another day for the event. For Saturday night ONLY, you must call for a reservation 414-291-5700 ext. 227.

For more information or to order opera performance tickets for their next season, go to www.florentineopera.org and for the box office email tickets@florentineopera.org.