The holidays may bring out the spirit of giving, but scammers are also looking for opportunities to take advantage of consumers. Beginning Nov. 30 on WTMJ-TV, AARP Wisconsin will highlight the “12 Scams of Christmas,” a series of 12 short Q&A interviews featuring tips to help viewers recognize and avoid common holiday scams. From fake charities and package delivery schemes to impostor scams, the series will share simple steps consumers can take to protect their personal information and hard-earned money.

Learn more about the latest scams and how to stay protected through the About AARP Fraud Watch Network.