12 Days of Christmas Special Deals

The Holiday rush is on, and it is now the 1st day of the 12 Days of Christmas deals at The Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa.

This is the 20th time they are offering this holiday blowout to thank loyal patients and customers for their support.

They send out emails to everyone on their list with the daily special.

The rules are simple:

· You must purchase the special of the day on that day only

· The purchase must be used by the end of 2024

· If you don’t receive emails, you can check their website or Facebook page or Instagram to see the daily special

· Purchases may be made by phone or in person

· No other discounts apply

Today’s deal, Day 1, is for Laser Hair Removal packages using the newest laser, the Alma Soprano Titanium. Alma was the first to develop the in-motion treatment rather than individual pulses. This allows for a more comfortable treatment and almost no possibility of a burn.

Call WVCM at 262 746-9088 or go to our website,WIMEDISPA.COM to see our specials and take advantage of once a year best pricing!

Call or visit the websiteto schedule an appointment, consultation or to get on their email list!

1231 George Towne Dr., Suite G

Pewaukee, WI 53072

(262) 236-5179

