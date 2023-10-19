106 Private Acre Estate is Having an Absolute Auction!

Ever wondered what can be found in a 106 private acre estate? How about one inspired by the Palace of Versailles? DeCaro Auctions International is here to ease your curiosity. Magnificent Gated Manor is having an absolute private auction on Saturday, October 28th.

Leigh Searl, DeCaro Auctios' Managing Director, is promoting this event that will happen at 11:00am local time, and there will also be previews available. The first round starts Saturday the 21st and then Sunday the 22nd! The final preview will be Friday, October 27th, and all of these showings will be held between 1pm to 4pm. Private showings will also be available by appointment; contact Leigh Searl at (230)238-6781, or contact DeCaro at (800)332-3767.

All of the proceeds from the sale will go to a charitable organization, the Greenwald Family Foundation, which supports the local community.

For more information on the auction, visit decaroauctions.com!