102nd Annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament

For the 102nd time in history, the Snowflake Ski Club is hosting its annual International Ski Jumping Tournament on January 31 and February 1. The competition will be taking place on a Olympic-sized hill and draws competitors from all corners of the country. This event is outdoors with fires and local concessions to keep spectators cozy! There is also a youth competition on Saturday morning for the younger skiers in your life, but watch out! Our guest, junior ski jumper, Mia, might just take home the gold. Buttons for admission are $20 before the Tournament weekend and $25 at the gate. Come to the Coulee Region and Westby, Wisconsin and see the original extreme sport (ski jumping) and experience a Norwegian cultural event 102 years in the making. You can purchase buttons online at Snowflake Ski Club - Snowflake Ski Club and they are good for both days of events.

