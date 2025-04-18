Wisconsin Idols highlights surprising, little-known stories of legendary figures who either lived in or passed through Wisconsin, selected using a deeply personal lens. Alongside icons like Oprah Winfrey and Bob Dylan, it shines a spotlight on underappreciated heroes such as trailblazing jazz drummer Viola Smith and Wizard of Oz actor Meinhardt Raabe. Rooted in lifelong obsessions, journalistic interviews, and heartfelt pilgrimages, these essays reflect the author’s intimate connection to his subjects. The result is an inspiring collection that offers a fresh kind of heroism—timely and necessary for today’s world.

Join Dean Robbins at his book signing Wednesday, April 23rd 6:30pm at Boswell Book Company on Downer

For more information visit: Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me