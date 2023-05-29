Tyler puts his cooking skills to the test with this ultimate grilled cheese he calls 10,000 Leagues Under The Cheese. This is inspired by his late mother who served grilled cheese and tomato soup each Sunday. Tyler is throwing it back to his early days on The Morning Blend as he shows Molly and Tiff how to make this cheesy sandwich. Here is therecipe.
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 11:05:01-04
Tyler puts his cooking skills to the test with this ultimate grilled cheese he calls 10,000 Leagues Under The Cheese. This is inspired by his late mother who served grilled cheese and tomato soup each Sunday. Tyler is throwing it back to his early days on The Morning Blend as he shows Molly and Tiff how to make this cheesy sandwich. Here is therecipe.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.