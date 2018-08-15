"The Jungle Book" at Cedarburg Children's Theater

The Cedarburg Children's Theater is devoted to building self-esteem; they guarantee all actors 10 lines or more in each of their productions! This weekend they are presenting a classic work that you can enjoy. Joining us to discuss their production of "The Jungle Book" are owner/director Beth Albright, and actors Sophia Sanidas, Eliana Acosta, and Laura Wilcox.

You can catch "The Jungle Book" from the Cedarburg Children's Theater on August 17 at 7pm, August 18 at 7pm, and August 19 at 2:30pm. Tickets are available at the door or online at CedarburgChildrensTheater.com.