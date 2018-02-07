Be Proactive about Medicare

For those that are turning 65 and becoming eligible for Medicare this year, Tom Qualley of Sovereign Select has a great resolution for you: attend a Medicare 101 educational class at Sovereign Select and be proactive about your coverage! Tom joins us with all the details that anyone over 65 should know about their insurance.

Sovereign Select hosts Medicare 101 Educational Events-- this month it is on Friday, Feb. 23rd @ 10 am at their Brookfield office (2505 N 124th Street, Suite 115). These events are educational only; no specific plan information will be provided. To register and for more information, visit SovereignSelectINS.com. or call 262-641-4111

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovereignselectins.com for more information.