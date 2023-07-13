Sheila E. receives a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

There are currently 2,759 stars on Hollywood's walk of fame but only one, the newest one, belongs to a female solo percussionist – and that star is Sheila E's.

Surrounded by an entourage of famous people, including fellow drummer Ringo Starr, Sheila E and her extensive career just earned herself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday,

"Sheila's played with many people, including Prince, who helped launch her to superstardom and she's still rocking," said Starr.

Sheila E. says she has been playing the drums since she was five years old and was inspired by her percussionist father to play. That love turned into an epic career that kicked off when she met Prince in the 1970s. She drummed and sang along with him on his Purple Rain album.

In 1984, she launched her solo career, singing and drumming on multiple albums. It's a path that she saw for herself at a young age.

SEE MORE: Dozens of celebrities to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

"At 15 years old I realized playing with my dad this is what I'm supposed to do, and a out-of-body experience, I felt like playing music was the closest place I could be with God," Sheila said.

Sheila E. calls herself a product of the San Francisco bay area, and even with an illustrious career, she never forgot her roots. From humble beginnings to being humbled — today marked another milestone in a life led always by following the beat.

"I'm always looking up to the stars and today, July 12th, 2023, I am a star here," she said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com