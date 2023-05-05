Sesame Street commits to focusing on children's mental health

Sesame Street is making a commitment to helping improve the mental health of children and their families.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, said it will offer different strategies on multiple platforms to help people understand and manage their feelings.

"Through the power of our beloved characters and proven resources, we’re raising awareness about the importance of nurturing children's emotional well-being and lessening the stigma associated with seeking support for children's mental health," said Sherrie West, president of Sesame Workshop.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sesame Workshop launched a 45-minute video on YouTube that features Elmo dealing with a range of emotions. The video shows Elmo learning about different techniques to deal with his feelings.

Sesame Workshop said it will launch more videos dealing with mental health issues, as well as public service announcements, digital storybooks and printable activity sheets.

"Children who are healthy in both mind and body tend to be happier, show greater motivation to learn, and have a more positive attitude about themselves and the world," said Jeanette Betancourt, Sesame Workshop's senior vice president of U.S. social impact.

In 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a National Emergency in Child and Adolescent Mental Health, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic made things worse.

Sesame Workshop says it is partnering with the Mayo Clinic to create content focused on emotional well-being. A series of books, which will be released in 2024, will provide tips on things like dealing with anxiety.

