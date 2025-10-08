Denmark is considering social media ban for younger children

Denmark is the latest country that is reportedly considering a social media ban for younger children.

According to Politico, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that "mobile phones and social media are stealing our children’s childhood," and that the government would introduce a social media ban for children under 15.

Frederiksen made the remarks in her opening speech to the Danish parliament, Politico reported.

Politico said Frederiksen did not give further details on a proposed ban, and a bill regarding a social media age limit was not listed in the government's legislative program.

Australia passed a law that prohibits social media use for kids under age 16, and Norway is considering a similar ban.

