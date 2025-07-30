Tsunami alerts issued for Alaska, Hawaii, US West Coast following Magnitude 8.7 earthquake near Russia

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a slew of tsunami alerts across Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast following a Magnitude 8.7 earthquake near eastern Russia, in the North Pacific Ocean.

Tsunami warnings were in effect for parts of Hawaii and Alaska, Russia’s Kamchatka’s Peninsula and the Pacific coast of Japan.

The National Weather Service said tsunami waves could threaten the entire coastline of Hawaii. Waves were forecast to arrive around 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday Hawaii Time, or 1:17 a.m. Wednesday Eastern Time. Waves were forecast to be from three to as much as 11 feet high.

"Tsunami waves efficiently wrap around islands," forecasters wrote in the latest bulletin for Hawaii. "All shores are at risk no matter what direction they face."

In Hawaii, evacuation sirens prompted residents to move to higher ground. Officials were preparing to open evacuation routes away from the coast. Heavy traffic was reported in some areas of the capital Honolulu.

A tsunami warning was in effect for Alaskas Aleutian Islands, from Samalga Pass, Alaska to Attu, Alaska including the Pribilof Islands. Parts of the affected area were forecast to see Tsunami waves reaching from three to more than five feet.

Tsunami advisories were in effect for Washington, Oregon and California and in the U.S. territory of Guam.

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, most areas of Washington, Oregon and California were forecast to see a foot or less than a foot of maximum wave height. In Port Orford, Oregon, wave heights could reach two feet. In Crescent City, California, wave heights could reach from 3.1-5.7 ft. In Port San Luis, California, wave heights could reach from 1.7-3.2 ft.

San Francisco Emergency Management said "strong, dangerous currents are expected to impact San Francisco beaches, harbor and marina docks, and finger piers in shoreline areas." City officials were evaluating whether evacuations would become necessary.

According to the Tsunami Warning Center, the first waves were forecast to reach Alaskan territory by 4:40 p.m. ADT, or 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday. Waves were forecast to reach Washington and Oregon starting around 11:35 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, and the first locations in California about 15 minutes later.

The earthquake, which struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, is one of the strongest ever recorded in the history of earthquake measurement and the strongest since the 2011 9.0 earthquake that caused flooding of nuclear power infrastructure in Japan.

Local media in Russia reported swaying buildings and power and communications outages following the quake.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.