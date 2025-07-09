Camp Mystic passed a state inspection of its emergency procedures 2 days before flood

A Texas summer camp had a state-mandated emergency plan in place before devastating flash floods took the lives of dozens of campers and staff, state records confirm.

A state health report dated July 2 — two days before the flooding emergency began — showed Camp Mystic passed its annual inspection to maintain its state youth camp license.

Inspectors in Texas visit licensed camps annually and check for a variety of health and safety measures, from first aid kits and flotation devices, to staff background checks and the sanitation of kitchens and bathrooms.

On July 2, a state health inspector on site at Camp Mystic answered “Yes” to the question, “Is there a written plan of procedures to be implemented in case of a disaster, serious accident, epidemic, or fatality formulated and posted in the camp’s administrative on-site office or location?”

The inspector also confirmed staff and volunteers were made aware of the emergency plan, that the camp documented it had trained or briefed staff and volunteers on those procedures, and that the camp had a telephone available for emergency use.

Records reviewed by Scripps News show inspectors found Camp Mystic had an emergency plan in place as required by state law in each of its annual inspections going back at least to 2021. Camps are required to include procedures for emergency shelter and for evacuation in their plans.

Scripps News contacted Camp Mystic on Wednesday morning, requesting the camp’s emergency plan. However, Scripps News has not yet heard back. It’s still unclear whether the plan was followed when disaster struck.

Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the State Department of Health Services, told Scripps News inspectors do not scrutinize the substance of summer camp emergency plans, and the state does not obtain copies of the plans.

Camp Mystic confirmed with a statement on its website that 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding.

