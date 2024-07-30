California's Park Fire grows to 383K acres, prompts air quality alerts

The Park Fire fire in Northern California continues to grow. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 383,000 acres, according to CalFire.

The fire is burning across four different counties: Butte, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama — forcing evacuation orders for more than 4,000 people.

More than 5,000 firefighters are working to get the fire under control. It has already destroyed more than 160 structures and is only 14% contained.

"Crews continue to engage offensively in parts of the fire when it is possible to build direct lines, reinforce lines, and to begin mop-up where applicable," CalFire said in an update Tuesday morning.

In addition to fire concerns, air quality is also a major issue. Much of the northwestern U.S. is facing moderate to unhealthy air quality.

The Park Fire started on July 24 as a result of arson, according to authorities. Ronnie Dean Stout II was arrested after law enforcement got a report of a man pushing a car that was on fire into a gully near Upper Bidwell Park in Chico.

