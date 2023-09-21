Rapper NF returns to Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on May 8

MILWAUKEE — American rapper NF is set to return to Milwaukee and the U.S. for the second leg of the HOPE TOUR on May 8, which includes music from his fifth studio album, HOPE.

Tickets can be purchased at NF's official website. Presale registration is open now until Sept. 24, and general onsale begins on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. C.D.T.

Live Nation will produce NF's tour and recommends fans create their Live Nation accounts before purchasing their tickets. The objective is to block bots from their websites, according to Live Nation.

Fiserv Forum has a capacity of up to 18,000 for concerts. The rapper performed at The Rave/Eagles Club in 2019.

The "Let You Down" singer has two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and has accumulated 39 Recording Industry Association of America certifications. He is currently on a sold-out European tour that ends on Oct. 15.

NF, whose real name is Nate Feuerstein, is originally from Michigan and has generated over 30 million streams. Currently, HOPE has generated over 1 billion streams.