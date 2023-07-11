The best Prime Day TV deals 2023

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Typically, a new TV might be out of your budget — especially a trendy-but-pricey Smart TV, which also streams apps and games through your TV via an Internet connection. But with Amazon Prime Day discounts, you might just grab one for hundreds less than the original price. It’s also a great time to update your streaming device, pick up a Fire Stick for less, or get a deal on an antenna to start watching TV for free. And how about some LED lighting to make your TV glow?

Read on for some of the best deals in TVs and TV accessories right now.

Samsung’s The Frame is all the rage on TikTok, and for good reason: This TV turns into an art exhibit (displaying your art collection, famous works from Samsung’s Art Store, or photos with a motion sensor) when you turn off the TV and switch it to Art Mode. While it usually sells for $2,997.99, it’s 36% off today.

Buy SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame at Amazon for $1,922.99 (was $2,997.99).

Fire TV 4-Series is a smart TV that does it all, letting you access live TV, cable, satellite TV, apps, video games and over one million movies and TV episodes – all from your home screen. Right now it’s on sale for 35% off the original price.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon for $339.99 (was $519.99).

If you’re looking for consistent and crystal-clear TV reception, one option is to install this antenna outside your home. Mount this one on a building front, balcony or single-family home, and it will boost your reception and bring in several more TV stations. And right now it’s selling for 20% off the original price.

Buy the Antop Outdoor TV Antenna at Amazon for $67.20 (was $84).

With its 4K picture quality and top-notch streaming functionality (you’ll be able to access thousands of TV shows and millions of movies), this Smart TV is well worth the money — especially at 40% off today.

Buy the INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at Amazon for $179.99 (was $299.99).

The Hisense U6H is known for its clear and vibrant color contrast (making it great for watching movies in the dark) and overall high-quality picture. Gamers also tend to like this TV because of its excellent resolution even in game mode. Best of all, it’s now selling for 43% off the original price.

Buy the Hisense 50-inch ULED U6HF Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at Amazon for $299.99 (was $529.99).

Here’s a rare opportunity to pick up an outdoor Smart TV for under $1,000. With its waterproof and windproof shell, this TV is safe for porches, patios and decks. It comes with built-in Netflix, Pandora, YouTube, Accu Weather and various social media channels. And it’s on sale for almost 22% off.

Buy the SYLVOX 43-inch Outdoor TV at Amazon for $949 (was $1,220).

With Amazon’s Fire Stick, you can turn almost any TV into a smart TV. It taps into your internet connection to let you access streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Peacock and more. All you have to do is download the apps for those streaming services. While it usually costs $54.99, right now it’s on sale for 55% off.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device at Amazon for 24.99 (was $54.99).

Want to give your TV an ethereal glow? This backlight strip for your TV will add instant ambiance to any room. You can program it to continually change colors and even change along with the beat of your music! You control it remotely through an app, or just use your voice since it works with Alexa and Google Home. Right now it’s 18% off, selling for $9.88.

Buy the GHome Smart TV LED Backlight at Amazon for $9.88 (was $11.98).

This highly-rated, well-reviewed TV has all the bells and whistles: an excellent Smart TV platform, great gaming features, lots of port options and a premium design have made it one of the most popular TVs on sale this year. And today you can buy it for $400 off at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

Buy the LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for $1,496.99 (was $1,899.99).

If you’re looking for a Google TV (with Google Assistant organizing your content for you), now is the time to buy it. With awesome color contrast technology and a special design suited perfectly for PlayStation 5 gaming, this Smart TV is also 39% off right now.

Buy the Sony OLED 55-inch BRAVIA Ultra HD TV: Smart Google TV at Amazon for $1,098 (was $1,799.99).

If you’ve been thinking of creating a home theater, you have several pricey options for projectors. Industry critics have praised this one for its stunningly detailed picture and excellent color contrast, and right now Amazon has knocked $500 off the price, which is a 13% discount.

Buy the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector at Amazon for $3,499.99 (was $3,999.99).

How do you make your favorite movie or TV show even better? Fill the room with its music and sounds, immersing yourself in the experience. Right now, you can enhance your home theater for $70 less than the usual price — this well-reviewed Sound Bar is selling for 28% off.

Buy the TCL 3.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer at Amazon for $179.99 (was $249.99).

If you want to grab this affordably-priced Smart TV at a moment when it’s even less expensive (an extra $90 off), now’s the time. It has vibrant, crystal-clear image quality and is designed for both top-notch gaming and streaming. Through the SmartCast platform, WatchFree+ grants viewers access to free live TV on hundreds of channels.

Buy the VIZIO 50″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV at Walmart for $268 (was $358).

Buy the TCL 40″ Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV at Amazon for $149.99 (was $349.99).

This Smart TV has Roku’s popular streaming interface built right in. Right now you can buy the 40-inch version of this set from the Class-3 Series for 57% off the original price. It offers a sharp picture with full HD resolution and fast and easy streaming — including an assortment of free entertainment and over 250 live TV channels.

This Smart TV has Roku’s popular streaming interface built right in. Right now you can buy the popular 65-inch set from the Class Select Series for $50 off the original price. It offers a sharp picture, HDR10+ color and fast and easy streaming — including an assortment of free entertainment and over 350 live TV channels.

Buy the Roku – 65″ Class Select Series 4K Smart RokuTV at Best Buy for $399.99 (was $449.99)

Don’t put up with bad reception or losing your TV channel right in the middle of watching your favorite show. This filter has technology that protects you from frequencies (from nearby transmitters or cell phones) that can cause your TV to pixelate or get cut off altogether. Right now you can buy this filter for $9.29, which is 7% less than the original price.

Buy Philips LTE Filter for TV Antenna at Amazon for $9.29 (was $9.99).

If you’re looking to cut your cable bill and have free access to local and network channels, this may be your answer. This easy-to-install TV antenna can pull in hundreds of channels, including digital HDTV broadcast signals from ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, FOX, Univision and more. Right now it’s on sale for 20% off of the original price.

Buy the Indoor TV Antenna for Smart TVat Amazon for $15.99 (was $19.99).

