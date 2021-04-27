Posthumous pardon request made for George Floyd's 2004 Texas charge

There's now a request to pardon George Floyd for a charge he faced in Texas.

Floyd, who was murdered almost a year ago in Minnesota, was arrested in Texas in 2004 on a drug charge.

However, the officer who arrested him is now charged with two counts of murder for a deadly drug raid he took part in back in 2019. The officer has been fired.

Since then, more than 160 drug convictions tied to the former officer have been dismissed.

It's unclear when or if the Floyd pardon will be approved.

The final signature would have to come from Gov. Greg Abbott.