US proposes requiring 5 years of social media history from international visitors

The United States could begin requiring visitors to provide up to five years of their social media history under a new proposal that would significantly expand screening for international travelers.

The requirement would affect travelers from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program, including Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Israel, Japan and South Korea. These visitors would need to provide their social media history when applying for Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) travel authorization.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection published the proposal in the Federal Register, marking a potential major expansion of social media screening for international visitors.

Critics are raising concerns about privacy implications and comparing the policy to authoritarian practices used by other governments.

The Visa Waiver Program currently allows citizens from 40 countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa. Instead, they must receive approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization before their trip.

If implemented, the new requirement would represent one of the most extensive social media screening policies for international travel to the United States.

